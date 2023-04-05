Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,163,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.31% of Abcam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,736,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abcam by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 323,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $16,899,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $15,988,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

