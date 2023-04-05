Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,518 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.76% of Wayfair worth $281,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,062. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

