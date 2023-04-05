Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.77% of Baidu worth $305,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $59,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $38,458,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.18.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

