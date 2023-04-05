Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $126.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,601. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

