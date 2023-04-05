Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in F5 were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $215.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,939 shares of company stock worth $1,188,888 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.