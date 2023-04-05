Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.00.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.