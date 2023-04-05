Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 258,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

K opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

