Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Down 4.6 %

SYNA stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

