Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 171 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nordson were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $2,122,502 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.