Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,930 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,379 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,055 and sold 304,098 shares valued at $16,537,363. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $191.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

