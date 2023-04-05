Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,074 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 521.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,620 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

