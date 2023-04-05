Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,074 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 521.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,620 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

