Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,651 shares of company stock worth $42,010,221. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.