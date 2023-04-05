Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 10,245 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DT opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

