Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

