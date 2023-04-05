Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

