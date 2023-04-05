Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.0 %
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.