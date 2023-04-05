Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.