Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

