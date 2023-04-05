Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ResMed were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.36 and its 200 day moving average is $218.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,283,323. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.