Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

