Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $225,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

NYSE:BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average is $182.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

