Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,102 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Generac were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

