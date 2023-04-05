Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coursera were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,496 shares of company stock worth $3,990,583 over the last 90 days.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

