Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $293,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,168.33, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

