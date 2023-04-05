Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $304,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in argenx were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $367.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.19. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.64.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

