Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BILL were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in BILL by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in BILL by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.