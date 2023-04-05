Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JFrog were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,157,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 76.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Insider Activity

JFrog Stock Up 2.4 %

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at $183,413,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,554 shares of company stock worth $5,272,531 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

