Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $407,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HEICO were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 19,208 shares worth $3,031,728. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

