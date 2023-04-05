Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $429,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

NYSE U opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

