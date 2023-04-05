Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 268.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

