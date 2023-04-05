Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

RIVN stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

