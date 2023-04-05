Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 49,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 946,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,428.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,181,635. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.