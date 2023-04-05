Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $119,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.