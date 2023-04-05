Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $135,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $359.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.88 and its 200 day moving average is $367.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.