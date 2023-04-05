Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $403,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

