Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 128.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

