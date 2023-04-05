Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $76.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

