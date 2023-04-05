Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Welltower were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.