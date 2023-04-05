Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 322 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

