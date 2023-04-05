Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,274 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 252.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MetLife were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

