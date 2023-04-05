Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 414 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.90.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

