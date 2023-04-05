Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 170 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,301.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,189.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,004.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

