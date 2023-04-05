Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 2,510 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.