Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

