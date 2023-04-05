Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 236.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 203,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MongoDB by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $457.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

