Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,220 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.