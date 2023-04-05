Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,495 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

