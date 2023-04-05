Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 224 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $230.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $370.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

