Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,338 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Doximity were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.