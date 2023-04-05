Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,540 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.