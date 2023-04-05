Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,188 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $123,786,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

CPT stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

